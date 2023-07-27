Al Knudsen Legacy Golf Tournament

Eric Woolson is here to talk about his good friend Allan “Al” Knudsen and the contributions he has made. Al was involved with Make a Wish Iowa. He devoted so much of his time and was instrumental in starting Jolly Holliday lights. He gave a lot of his time and effort in giving back to the community. He has a big heart and his actions showed how much he cares for people. He always found a way to help others. Tickets are sold out but there still lunches and live auctions. 72 golfers will join to support Iowa wishes in honor of Al Knudsen, one of their longest and most treasured Make-A-Wish Iowa volunteers.