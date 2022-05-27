Aladdin is a 12 year old in need of a home at the ARL of Iowa

Cat McAuliffe, TheraPet Coordinator at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, stops by the studio with Aladdin, a 12 year old who is looking for a forever home. Aladdin's energy is amazing and he is incredibly attentive! Cat also says they are in need of TheraPet volunteers to take animals out for visits with this great program. There is a training session coming up in June to learn all about it at ARL Main. Also, a very special YAPPY HOUR will unveil a NEW BEER named just for the ARL from our friends at Kinship Brewing June 2nd!

Get information on ALL the upcoming events and HOW TO MEET ALADDIN at www.arl-iowa.org !