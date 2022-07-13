Aldo the Skunk and Conservation Awareness Day at Blank Park Zoo | Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content | ALDO the Striped Skunk pays Iowa Live a visit with Jessica Schellhorn at the Blank Park Zoo. Jessica teaches us about skunks and their behaviors that you may not have known about and how Aldo travels the state as an Ambassador Animal with the zoo. We also learn about Iowa Conservation Awareness Day - Iowa's Native Wildlife happening next Wednesday July 20th from 10am-2pm at the zoo. Plus, the ECOCHALLENGE that everyone can participate in to help save our natural resources. Learn more at www.blankparkzoo.com and on Blank Park Zoo Facebook page.