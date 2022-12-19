Alex Wilson has the Run Down for the Week

Find all the fun things going on this week in the Des Moines area with Alex Wilson

Catch Des Moines shares the exciting and fun events that are going on this week. These events include; Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jingle in the Junction, Dome After Dark, and Seven Oaks has something going on.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is hitting the stage at the Des Moines Civic Center on Thursday. See your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.

Make your way to Historic Valley Junction this Friday for the last Jingle in the Junction of the season. The shops will be open late for last-minute holiday shopping. You can also visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take a horse-drawn trolley ride, and see ice carving.

Visit the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden after hours on Friday from 6 – 10 p.m. for Dome After Dark. The conservatory and Gardeners Show House will be illuminated with colorful lighting. Trellis Café will also be open to offer shared plates, drinks, and mocktails.

Enjoy a day on the slopes at Seven Oaks Recreation in Boone. Ski or snowboard their 11 runs varying from beginner to expert. You can also grab a tube and go snowtubing. Bring your own gear or rent and get ready for a fun day on the slopes.