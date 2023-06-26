Altoona’s CORNival

We are joined by Sarah Kavaleir who is part of the Altoona Arts and Culture Commission alongside Lauren Pesta, and Artist. They are here to talk about CORNival. Altoona is preparing to celebrate its connection to the first acre of commercial hybrid seed corn in the United States by organizing a corn-themed celebration called CORNival! The event will mark the 100th anniversary of the milestone, and the festivities will include a parade of 20 customized 5-foot corncob sculptures across the city. The sculptures will be created by artists hired by the City of Altoona’s Arts & Culture Commission. Catch the parade and the unveiling of the corncob designs on July 4th after the parade.