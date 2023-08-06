x
Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

Learn what’s going on in the month of June

Lauren Livingston is here to enlighten us about how June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. There has been a more of an open topic to talk about and no longer treated as much as a stigma. In June they urge companies and houses to light up purple to stand in solidarity.

In the month of June, they’re hosting 2 events that help fundraise money for research. The Purple Soiree is an event that celebrates and honors the lives of people impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementias by featuring a reception, dinner, and entertainment.

The Longest Day is the day with the most light, the summer solstice. People across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a fundraising activity.

