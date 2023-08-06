Lauren Livingston is here to enlighten us about how June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. There has been a more of an open topic to talk about and no longer treated as much as a stigma. In June they urge companies and houses to light up purple to stand in solidarity.
In the month of June, they’re hosting 2 events that help fundraise money for research. The Purple Soiree is an event that celebrates and honors the lives of people impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementias by featuring a reception, dinner, and entertainment.
The Longest Day is the day with the most light, the summer solstice. People across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a fundraising activity.