Alzheimer's Association Helpline is available 24/7, 365 days a year and is free

Megan Benzing, Program Specialist, Alzheimer's Association, discusses Alzheimer's warning signs to be aware of when at upcoming gatherings and how to get help 24 hours a day 365 days a year at no cost. The Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline (1-800-272-3900) is available and is staffed with specialists and master's level clinicians to offer emotional support, information on local resources and information about the disease. www.alz.org/iowa