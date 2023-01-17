Alzheimer's Association Winter Education Series starts Wednesday

Megan Benzing, Program Manager-Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter, has information on the free, 7-week education series on topics about Alzheimer's and dementia. The Winter Education Series will be happening every Wednesday at noon starting January 18th and continues through March 1st. The free virtual programs will address issues ranging from Understanding Alheimer's & Dementia, 10 Warning Signs, The Latest in Dementia Research, Managing Money and more. Please go to www.alz.org/iowa to learn more and register to be part of this incredible free virtual series. You can always reach out for assistance anytime at the Alzheimer's Helpline 1-800-272-3900.