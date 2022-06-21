Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and resources available to help caregivers 24-7

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and Lauren Livingston, Communications Director of Alzheimer's Association, Iowa Chapter stops by to explain why it is important to learn about this debilitating disease. We find out about several events that are happening around the state and the numbers associated with Alzheimer's and those that have become caregivers in the state of Iowa. We also learn about the resources that are available through both the website (alz.org/iowa) and 1-800-272-3900...24 hours a day-7 days a week. You can have questions answers, find help, learn about events that are happening near you and more.