Amazing Job Opportunities with Outstanding Benefits available at New Horizon Academy | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Jeannine Laughlin - New Horizon Academy - Area Director discusses the incredible job opportunities available right now and all their locations across central Iowa. Jeannine talks about the NHA supportive work culture, beautiful classrooms, nationally accredited programs, and a comprehensive benefits package, making New Horizon Academy the perfect place to build a career in early care and education. Benefits include:
• Tuition Reimbursement and scholarships.
• Generous childcare discounts.
• Medical, dental, and vision insurance.
• 401(k) plans with an employer Match
• Advancement opportunities and so much more
Job opportunities include:
• Full-time and part-time positions
• Substitute teacher positions
• Flexible scheduling
• No nights and weekends
• Career path and management trainings
• Entry level to management positions
• Four-day work week options are available, too.
Go to www.newhorizonacademy.net/careers for more information!