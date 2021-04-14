Amazing Savings at all Karl Chevrolet locations plus additional discount on pre-owned vehicles for Food Service Industry Employees!

PAID CONTENT | All three Karl Chevrolet new vehicle dealerships are now offering incredible discounts on new Chevrolets...up to $26% OFF or 0% financing on select vehicles! Special pricing also available on new Buicks at the Webster City location, too! Food Service Industry Employees can take advantage of an additional $500 OFF a pre-owned vehicle at ANY of the locations in Ankeny, Stuart, Webster City or Glidden! WEDNESDAY April 14, 2021 is the first Summer Nights event of the year at Karl Kustoms from 5-7pm with a special announcement from Carl Moyer at 5:30pm!