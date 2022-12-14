Amborro, the Blue & Gold Macaw, in studio showing off his colors! | Paid Content

Paid Content | The Blank Park Zoo's Jessica Schellhorn & Julia Bingham bring Amborro, the Blue & Gold Macaw, into the studio for the first time in almost 3 years! Learn some fascinating facts about these birds, including the fact that he does NOT KNOW how to fly! Santa will be at the Zoo this Saturday between 10a-2p in the Event Center with activities for kids including FREE face painting. And, the Blank Park Zoo Gift Shop is loaded with creative ideas for the holidays! Visit www.BlankParkZoo.com for more information!