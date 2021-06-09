Amborro, Zoo Brew, Overnight Adventures and NEW RESIDENTS at the Blank Park Zoo!

Kezia Knight at the Blank Park Zoo is with special guest Amborro, the Blue & Gold Macaw! Learn about tonight's "Party in the Outback" Zoo Brew and the special presentations in the Pavilion where you can learn some unusual facts about Australia and sample a selected wine. Royce Johns and his Band will be performing in the brand new, air conditioned event center for this "Adults Only" gathering. Gates open at 5:30 and the music starts at 6pm.