CPR & AED Awareness Month

Learn the importance of the lifesaving technique of CPR with a live demonstration.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are joined by Wesley Franklin, Community Impact Director with the American Heart Association. Join him and the Nation of Lifesavers by learnings hands-only CPR. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital in the U.S. each year - about 90% will die.

When performed immediately, CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival. 70% of Americans say they feel powerless to act in a cardiac emergency.

Anyone can do it, and there are just 2 steps: 1) Call 911; 2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute, or to the tune of the song "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees. There are lots of resources available to help people learn CPR.