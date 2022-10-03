Americorps Service with Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Elaine Collet, Volunteer Engagement Manager, explains the relationship between Americorp and the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity. Elaine explains the many opportunities that are offered to volunteers and benefits that accompany involvement in the program. Terms range from 3, 6, 9 & 12 month periods and have paid benefits including living and housing stipends, insurance and even retention bonuses! They are currently looking for people for 6 month & 3 month terms with new home construction and home repair...as well as volunteer engagement...which is ideal for college students looking for something for the summertime! Go to GDMHABITAT.ORG/CAREERS for more information!