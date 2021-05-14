Ames High Students win "Project STOMP" contest from Iowa State University

Iowa State University's PROJECT STOMP rewards three Ames High Students for their work on a video Public Service Announcement "Don't Drink Your Life Away". Project STOMP (Steps Toward Opioid Misuse Prevention) is designed to educate and raise awareness around substance misuse prevention and related issues in Iowa.
SHARI HERNANDEZ from PROJECT STOMP at Iowa State University, along with the students from Ames High School-Camden Wacha, Adrian Guan & Jason Ahn (via Zoom from Korea)-join Lou to talk about the project and SHOW their award winning PSA ! www.projectstomp.org