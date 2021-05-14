x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa Live

Ames High Students win "Project STOMP" contest from Iowa State University

Lights…Camera…Prevention! is a substance misuse prevention contest that Project STOMP (through Iowa State University) designed and 3 Ames High School Students won!

Iowa State University's PROJECT STOMP rewards three Ames High Students for their work on a video Public Service Announcement "Don't Drink Your Life Away".  Project STOMP (Steps Toward Opioid Misuse Prevention) is designed to educate and raise awareness around substance misuse prevention and related issues in Iowa.  

SHARI HERNANDEZ from PROJECT STOMP at Iowa State University, along with the students from Ames High School-Camden Wacha, Adrian Guan & Jason Ahn (via Zoom from Korea)-join Lou to talk about the project and SHOW their award winning PSA !  www.projectstomp.org 

 