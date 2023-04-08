An Educational African American Cultural Museum

CEO and Founder of the African American Cultural Museum and Bettering Youth Organization Norris Hildreth is here to talk about the importance of the museum. He started this organization to help kids who are missing out on a father figure and filling that role with knowledge. He’s looking to create a museum in Des Moines. So far, he has a traveling museum and goes to different schools to teach kids about black culture and history. He goes beyond just some well-known names, he has stories of more obscure African American figures. His goal is to start the museum as soon as possible, but he is aiming to have one up by the end of this year or next. The Organization is looking for funding, donations or items to grow the collection.