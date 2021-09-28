An Office Visit to VERO NEUROPATHY | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, shows us around Vero Neuropathy on Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines. He explains how many different things they test when making an evaluation and then tells us about some of the therapies used to treat this condition including those that can be done in the privacy of your own home. Vero Neuropathy has a special offer for a COMPLETE EVALUATION (regularly $249) for only $49. Call 515-755-PAIN or TEXT the word PAINLESS to 21000.