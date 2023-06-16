ARL brings furry friend to Iowa Live

Find out about upcoming events with the ARL.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brian Madison joins us in studio with a furry friend, Rocco, a 4-month-old lab mix.

The ARL has made it simple to fall in love with just the right dog. All you must do is share some details with them, and they'll find your match. Simply fll out the questionnaire on their adoption page under Meet Your Dog Match. They are also having upcoming off-site adoption events happening in June.

On June 17, they'll be partnering with PetCo Clive. On June 23, they'll be with State Farm. Finally, on June 24, they'll partner with Quantum Fiber.