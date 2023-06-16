ARL brings furry friend to Iowa Live

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brian Madison joins us in studio with a furry friend, Rocco, a 4-month-old lab mix.
The ARL has made it simple to fall in love with just the right dog. All you must do is share some details with them, and they'll find your match. Simply fll out the questionnaire on their adoption page under Meet Your Dog Match. They are also having upcoming off-site adoption events happening in June.
On June 17, they'll be partnering with PetCo Clive. On June 23, they'll be with State Farm. Finally, on June 24, they'll partner with Quantum Fiber.
Looking for volunteering opportunities? Vounteering can take many forms. Volunteer with the ARL, team members give their time and talent to change the lives of the thousands of pets each year. The Raise Yourr Paw Virtual Auction is coming to a close, and the last day is June 17. There will be over 200 items going away, and all proceeds support the animals the ARL care for.