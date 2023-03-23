Another Successful Weight Loss Story with Dr. Vince Hassel | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Dr. Vince Hassel and his client Robin Nelson via Zoom. Nelson started her weight loss journey last December and has lost around 55 lbs. since then. Nelson talks about how important it was for her to loose weight for herself and for her family. She now has the energy and strength to play with her grandchildren. Nelson also talks about how during this weight loss program she was able to keep accountability by checking in with Dr. Hassel and to following the "diet" plan. By going through the program, she was able to lose 55 lbs. in about four months.