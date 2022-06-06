ARCA Menards Series drivers Nick Sanchez & Rajah Caruth talk racing at Iowa Speedway this Saturday | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | ARCA Menards Series race car drivers and current points leaders Rajah Caruth & Nick Sanchez visit Iowa Live to talk about Saturday's Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway. We learn about what the drivers enjoy about coming to Iowa and how these teammates compete on the track.
Tickets start at just $19 dollars and KIDS 12 and under are FREE! Find out when the gates open, qualifying begins, autograph session, fan walk and when the race begins this Saturday June 11, 2022. For tickets & information www.iowaspeedway.com