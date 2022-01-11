Are you Employee or Independent Contractor? | Paid Content

Paid Content | Attorney Kim Baer talks about the differences between working/hiring someone as an employee or as an independent contractor. Kim discusses what the law presumes and what factors come into play when determining status. It could be a costly mistake if you are wrong. If you are uncertain then you want to sit down with your lawyer and go over the specific situation. You can contact the Baer Law Office at 515-279-2000 or www.baerlawoffice.com