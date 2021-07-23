ARL Update on the 14 Miniature Horses recently rescued, dogs in hot cars & Corgi Chase

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has had another busy week as they were called to help save a variety of animals including 14 Miniature Horses that were terribly neglected. Megan Davies gives us an update on how these horses are doing and what we can do to help. Also, 4 dogs were rescued this past week after being locked in hot cars. We'll see how those dogs are doing and remind everyone of the dangers of dogs in cars...even on days that do not seem that warm. And, the ARL Corgi Chase takes place Saturday at the Iowa Barnstormers game! See past highlights and learn how you can go to the game AND help the ARL at the same time you purchase a ticket! www.arl-iowa.org