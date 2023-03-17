ARL's TheraPets Program

Learn about fun and rewarding ways to volunteer with your pet

Cat Mcauliffe joins us in studio today with Weasley to talk about the upcoming events the ARL are hosting. Weasley is need of a forever home. He is7 years old his breed is however unknown. You can find out his breed through DNA testing which the ARL is also hosting next Saturday.

Learn about the fun and rewarding ways to volunteer with your pet! Have the opportunity to visit care facilities, schools, and hospitals. Attend the Training Workshop to learn more. The next session is on March 22, at 5 PM. It's free to attend however registration is required. Visit ARL-Iowa.org/TheraPets for more information.

The ARL's Raise Your Paw Auction is being held Saturday, April 22 in the Meadows Event Center at Prairie Meadows. There will be over 200 silent auction items and 50 live auction items available. TheraPets will be in attendance! 100% proceeds benefit the homless pets at the ARL. Learn more and purchase tickets at ARL-Iowa.org/RYP.