ATech Easy Living Store in familiar spot at the Des Moines Home & Garden Show

PAID CONTENT | The Des Moines Home and Garden Show will feature some incredible booths including a familiar stop for many home owners...ATech-Easy Living Store! Bill Corwin talks about upgrades people are making to their homes like remote controlled/automatic shades, storage/closets entertainment rooms & security systems!  Learn one of the unique aspects of their security system that only Atech can offer!  The Des Moines Home & Garden Show runs Thursday through Sunday at the Iowa Events Center.