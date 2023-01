The Hoover Meredith Learning Community Foundation is Hosting the Husky Soiree to help fundraise money for the Community. This Organization helps support teachers and the 4,000 students in the Greater Des Moines area.

Attend the Husky Soiree and enjoy the many activities they have to offer. Enjoy live music, food catered by Great Caterers of Iowa, silent auctions, and more. This event is to help raise money to give students more learning opportunities.