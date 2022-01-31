x
Author Thomas Fellows: Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish

Author Thomas Fellows discusses his book Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering. Learn the inspiration behind the book and lessons to be learned.

Author Thomas Fellows discusses his book "Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering." Fellows explains the inspiration behind the writing of the book traces back to a little-know character in the classic novel "To Kill A Mockingbird."  We also learn of others who's writings and assistance were instrumental in creating the book. We find out how a person by the name of Bill McDermott has become Fellows' mentor and helped him learn to sell with empathy and what a difference it has made in his life. 100% of the proceeds from this book will be going to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in an effort to assist in suicide prevention.  www.thfellows.com

