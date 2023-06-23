Azalea Lane Boutique | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out here in Adel at Azalea Lane Boutique. Kristie Anderson is here to talk about her shop. Shopping has always been a passion of hers, so she turned it into a career. They have everything for women of all ages. They have handbags to shoes and the latest in trends and fashion. Linen pants are in for the summer, especially wide legged pants. Florals are big in the spring. It’s all about the pops of color. You can outfit yourself from head to toe at this boutique. Check out Kristie's Facebook to see all the new releases and teases.