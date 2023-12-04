Bakari Update at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Roy Cosner at the African Boardwalk in the Blank Park Zoo. We get to have a little update on Bakari who is not so little anymore. We learn that he is 8ft tall and 400 pounds. We get to see the whole giraffe family outside with Bakari. You’re unable to feed the giraffes now but that opportunity is going to start back up soon. Hopefully Bakari is tall enough to participate.