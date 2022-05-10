Bakari's first steps outside at the Blank Park Zoo! | Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content | Jay Tetzloff, Blank Park Zoo, visits with Bakari the baby giraffe at the Blank Park Zoo. Bakari took his first steps OUTSIDE and we show you how much fun he is having exploring his new world. We also learn about HALLOWEEN ZOO BREW coming up on October 14th which includes VIP Tickets with a Haunted Train Ride & Trick or Treat Sampling Safari! The Punching Pandas will be performing in the Holmes Foster Event Center! This event is for adults 21 years and older and UNUSED ZOO BREW TICKETS from this year CAN BE USED for general admission! Night Eyes for the kids is also happening in the next few weeks, October 20-23 & October 27-30, 2022. This is the Zoo's 32nd year for Night Eyes! www.blankparkzoo.com for tickets and information.