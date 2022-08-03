Basketball, Dinosaurs, Price Is Right LIVE & Rent in Des Moines this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO/President of Catch Des Moines tell us about several of the exciting things going on in Des Moines this week including the IHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena! The Price is Right Live is coming to the Des Moines Civic Center on Wednesday March 9th! The popular dinosaur event, Jurassic Quest, will be at the Iowa Events Center this Friday through Sunday and the 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour of the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT will be Friday and Saturday at the Des Moines Civic Center. Go to www.catchdesmoines.com for full details and more!