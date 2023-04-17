Bat Appreciation Day with the Iowa Wildlife Center

It is bat appreciation day! Marlene Ehresman with the Iowa Wildlife Center stops by to bring awareness to these little creatures that can be found in Iowa. Bats are special because they are beneficial for Humans. Iowa has 9 species of bats, and they eat insects. The most common bat is the Big Brown Bats. The Nig brown bat isn’t that big, they generally way 16 grams. You can also find Red eastern red Bats and Hoary bats. The Iowa Wildlife center has volunteers to help with there endeavors but when handling the bats, they must get vaccinated. Brining awareness to bats, they recommend not to use sticky traps and to be cautions when handling bats. Ehresman brings a bat with her to showcase how small and how vulnerable they can be.