Being Held Accountable Throughout the ChiroThin Weight Loss Program | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Vince Hassel discusses what the ChiroThin weight loss program is and how it benefits you. Maria Campbell joins him to talk about her weight loss journey and how she lost around 25 lbs.

Maria recollects her process with weight loss and how having a healthy diet was helpful in losing weight while using the ChiroThin drops. Maria talks about taking accountability to make sure she loses the weight she's actually trying to lose and the check ups she has with Dr. Hassel.