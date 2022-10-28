"Best Christmas Ever" FAMILY NOMINATIONS END NOVEMBER 1st

Best Christmas Ever is an organization that helps a family who has fallen on difficult times, at no fault of their own, have a memorable holiday season. Jamie Ball explains that this is the 4th year of the program in Iowa and the deadline to nominate a family is coming up THIS TUESDAY, November 1, 2022. The selected family will receive a life changing gift for the family and each member will get gifts that have been purchased and wrapped by volunteers. To nominate a family visit www.bcemovment.org or Best Christmas Ever Iowa on Facebook.