Best Christmas Ever - Iowa plans to help TWO families in 2021!

Best Christmas Ever-IOWA is entering it's third year of providing presents and a life-changing gift to a family in Iowa who have fallen on hard times at no fault of their own. Jamie Ball, one of the co-captains of BCE-Iowa, explains that this year, because of some incredible support of some incredible people, they want to help TWO families have the Best Christmas Ever. BCE partners with local leaders and businesses to bless each BCE family with a custom & unique Best Christmas Ever, tailored to the family situation. *IMPORTANT* NOMINATIONS OF FAMILIES MUST BE COMPLETE by MONDAY NOVEMBER 1, 2021. If you would like to nominate a family: https://www.bcemovement.org/ and click on "Nominate a Family TODAY" at top of the page. For more learn more about Best Christmas Ever - Iowa please visit: https://www.facebook.com/BCEIOWA/