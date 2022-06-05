"Billy the Pig" KNOWS TRICKS and is available for adoption PLUS Mother's Day Pottery Classes for ARL of Iowa

Emily Scholtec, Horse Behavior & Enrichment Specialist-ARL of Iowa, introduces us to another barn animal looking for a forever home, Billy the Pot-Bellied Pig! Emily has some of Billy's favorite food, blueberries, and shows us that he knows tricks...and SITS on command! We also learn about a Mother's Day activity happening ON MOTHER'S DAY, Sunday May 8, 2022 at 5 Monkeys at 134 5th Street in Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines...Paint Your Own Pottery for Pets! Register for Pedal For Paws 18-mile Bike Ride to some of Des Moines most popular establishments! Get information on these activities plus how you can get YOUR PET'S PICTURE on a can of beer with a contest that ends May 18th by visiting www.arl-iowa.org