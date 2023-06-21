Bing’s in Valley Junction | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined Val and Victoria, the owners of Bing’s. Bing’s is located in Valley Junction and it’s a fun and lively shop. They have a cute shop pup named Penny. They opened Bing’s in June of 2017. Come shop at this cute store that has many items to offer. Their collection is quite eclectic. From board games to socks, they practically have everything. Bing’s has won the Best Valley Junction Store and Best Gift Store in Des Moines for 5 years running. They also support local artist, and they have customers of all ages shopping here.