Blaise Training Never Settle | Paid Content

Paid Content | Mikal Blaise Settle is the founder of "Blaise Training Never Settle." Learn about this unique clothing line and how fitness and training played a roll in shaping the direction of the company. Find out the true meaning of the brand and how a young entrepreneur was persistent in getting his items in strategic locations across the state. We hear Mikal's definition of NEVER SETTLE and see how this is an important message everyone should embrace. See the complete brand/line at www.BTNeverSettle.com