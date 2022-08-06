BLANK PARK ZOO BREW 2022 STARTS TONIGHT! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The FIRST BLANK PARK ZOO BREW OF 2022 is TONIGHT, June 8th! Adults can enjoy the zoo in all it's glory along with LIVE MUSIC from STANDING HAMPTON in the Air Conditioned Holmes Foster Event Center at the Blank Park Zoo! Beverage sampling is available as well as food items for purchase at the NEW GOGO PLAZA and from our friends at HyVee! Tickets are $16 for Non-Zoo Members and FREE if you ARE a zoo member. VIP Upgrades are also available for $30 for non-members and $15 for zoo members and include a special VIP entry, special VIP area with tables at Holmes Foster Event Center to watch the band, VIP samples area and one drink ticket. https://www.blankparkzoo.com/events/zoo-brew