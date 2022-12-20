Blank Park Zoo Classes for Kids

Jessica Shellhorn brings in a Whistling Duck and talks about the upcoming educational classes held for little kids

Example video title will go here for this video

The Blank Park Zoo is inviting children and parents to play and explore the animal world through different educational courses!

Zoo Tunes geared for ages 1-2.5 have the option to participate in this class and will be able to sing songs, play instruments, dance, join in hands-on activities, and enjoy animal visitors. Adults will be actively involved in the class, helping to engage young children in music. Many of the same songs will be used each week with a variety of activities and instruments.

Polliwogs is another course geared for ages 1-2.5 and with guidance from both you and our zoo educators, children will learn through exploration and play. This is a child-centered program that is less structured than our traditional classes. During Polliwogs, children will engage in free play and hands-on experiences at various sensory bins and tactile stations around the classroom. Stations consist of a variety of natural substrates, tools, toy animals, and much more. This class not only supports young children’s social, physical and emotional development, but also helps them connect to and develop empathy for wildlife and nature.

Zoo Tots and Zoo Tots Cooking geared towards children ages 2-4. During Zoo Tots read books, make crafts, enjoy visits from live animals, participate in educational activities and explore the zoo.

During Zoo Tots Cooking you and your toddler will make a creative, tasty treat, hear stories, make crafts, and enjoy visits from live animals!. Zoo Tots Cooking classes take place in the Macaw Café located on the lower lever of the Discovery Center, or in the Discovery Center Rooms located at the main entrance of the zoo.