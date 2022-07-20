Blank Park Zoo Coral Reef Rescue Project here in the middle of Iowa | Paid Content

Paid Content | Colin Brocka shows us a conservation project that the Blank Park Zoo is involved with that involves caring for coral from the coast of Florida. The Florida Reef Track Rescue Project is collaboration of the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. In 2014, off the coast of Miami, coral was dying at an alarming rate and without intervention, we could lose these corals to extinction. Colin explains WHAT Coral is and what people typically associate with what they see. See the coral that is being maintained here at the Blank Park Zoo and see how and learn what these animals are fed. We also talk about the "growth" that has been seen and the long term goals of the project. www.blankparkzoo.com