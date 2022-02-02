Blank Park Zoo membership benefits, indoor viewing of animals and Sweetheart Dance

Learn about the benefits of having a membership at the Blank Park Zoo including admission and discounts to many of their special programs. Kelly Current explains some of the events that you get free admission as well as others that offer substantial discounts when you are a zoo member. Simply visiting the zoo three times will offset the cost of membership by itself! Kelly also points out some of the indoor viewing areas for animals at the zoo including the giraffes, rhinos and big cats (who are active when the weather gets colder). And, the all ages Sweetheart Dance is coming up a week from Friday, February 11th, inside the Discovery Center at the Blank Park Zoo and will include ambassador animal visits! Go to www.blankparkzoo.com for more information!