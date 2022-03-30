Blank Park Zoo Wild Lights adds educational activities to program

Tegan Roberts, Blank Park Zoo, explains the excitement behind opening night of Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights happening THIS FRIDAY April 1st! Enjoy a visually stunning festival of larger-than-life illuminated animal shaped Asian lanterns. Tegan has details on what Wild Lights is all about and explains the educational aspects that have been incorporated into this year's activities that everyone will enjoy! Wild Lights runs from Wednesday-Sunday nights from 7:30-10pm through the months of April & May (Including Memorial Day). Advance Tickets: $24.95/person; $19.95/Zoo member (ages one and under are free)

Packages: four pack tickets: $89.95 or $71.95/member (available online only)

At the Door: $30/person; $25/member (limited availability)

Group tickets: group ticket discounts for groups of 40 or more. Call 515-974-2506 for more information.

Go to www.blankparkzoo.com for more details and tickets!