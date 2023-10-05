Blank Park Zoo’s Armadillo Ambassador Animal | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined with Julia Bingham via Zoom from the Blank Park Zoo. She is here with Eli the armadillo. He is an ambassador animal and is 3 years old. He was brought to the Blank Park Zoo a few months ago from Lincoln Children’s Zoo out in Nebraska. He is a three branded fully grown Armadillo native to south America. He is smaller compared to the Nine Banded Armadillos found in North America. Armadillos are Insectivore in the wild but Eli loves bananas, it's his favorite fruit.