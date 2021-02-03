Great things are coming to the Blank Park Zoo in the next few weeks including a limited ticket all adult event called Shamrocks & Shells with live music and a food truck for your St. Patrick's Day celebration! Then April 1st through the end of May, the zoo will LIGHT UP with the first time in Iowa engagement of the Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival including over 35 larger-than-life illuminated animal shaped Asian lanterns.
Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights Festival coming in April & May!
Shamrocks & Shells for St Patrick's Day and Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival starting April 1st at the Blank Park Zoo!