Bob Pace & the Dangerous Band joins us in studio today to talk about their upcoming event and to play a song. This will be your last chance to see Bob Pace, Ben Williams, and Greg Sutherland play the Work Release Party at the Gaslamp, formerly Blues on Grand! The Work Release Party has been occurring every Friday in this building for nearly 25 years and is the longest running weekly music event in Des Moines area. For this historic event there will be special guests who have been instrumental in the Work Release Party over the years and a commemorative video will be filmed of the event. We hope you'll come and help us say goodbye to this great place! While the Gaslamp is closing, the Work Release Party i moving to XBK beginning of July 21st.