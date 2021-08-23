Bonnie & Clyde's final year featured in the "Iowa Files" presentation at WDSM Library

Gail Brubaker from West Des Moines Historical Society talks about the "Iowa Files" presented at the WDSM Library September 19th featuring Bonnie & Clyde!

Learn about Bonnie & Clyde AFTER an Iowa incident near Dexter and how they continued to return to Iowa as WDM Historical Society presents the Iowa Files, a free series of fun and educational lectures that kicks off Sunday, September 19th at the West Des Moines Library.

Rod Stanley will tell the story of Bonnie & Clyde's final year. Programs will also be livestreamed on the WDMHS YouTube channel and Facebook. Schedule can be found at www.wdmhs.org

Also starting in September are guided public tours of the Jordan House with ASL interpretation. Thanks to funding from the Iowa Arts Council, American Sign Language is offered on private tours and monthly tours of the Jordan House for the Deaf/deaf community.