Bow Ties with Danny Beyer

Danny Beyer, the bow tie aficionado is here today to show Lou how to tie a bow tie. Learning to tie a tie or a bow tie can be essential in a professional field. Who else would be better to teach than the man known for bowties. Danny Beyer has a book out titled “The Ties that Bind.” The book’s main core is about social networking, business, and relations development. A way to help young and old professionals.
Key things to know about tying a bow tie are that you need the right length and its like tying your shoe. There are two reasons to learn and to wear bow ties. First is that guys will get jealous because they don’t know who to tie one. Second, girls like to straighten bow ties.