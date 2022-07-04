Bowl For Kids' Sake 2022

Emily Kriegel, Fund Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa, talks about the return of in person "Bowl For Kids' Sake" events for 2022! This fundraiser, the largest of the year for BBBSoCI, will have nine different sessions over the next couple of weeks at three different venues in the Des Moines Area. A couple of the locations still have spaces available on selected days. Emily also mentions that there are over 100 "littles" still looking for "bigs" that can help mentor them and create lifelong friendships. For information on Bowl for Kids' Sake AND information on becoming a "Big" to mentor a child in central Iowa go to www.bbbsia.org