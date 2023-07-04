Bowl For Kid’s Sake Fundraiser Event

Bridget Cravens-Neely, Chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa is in studio today to talk about their major upcoming fundraiser event. The 30th annual Bowl For Kids' Sake, presented by Koester Construction, kicks off on Thursday, April 13 at Spare Time. Bowl For Kids' Sake is their signature fundraiser. This event will occurs throughout April at Great Escape, Val Lanes, and Spare Time. They have many special surprises in store to make this the best Bowl For Kids' Sake yet. Every dollar raised at Bowl For Kids' Sake provides support for youth mentoring programs and defends the potential of youth in Central Iowa. There's still time to sign up your team! It's easy- register your team (up to 5 people) and then set your fundraising goal. Perks of reaching your goal include bowling, pizza, a commemorative t-shirt, prizes, and more! They ask for each bowler to raise a minimum of $150 but many teams collectively raise over $1,000. The BBBS has served over 500 Iowan kinds with a goal of 600 this year. Visit bbbsia.org to for more information.